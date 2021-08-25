Today's thought for Aug. 25 Aug 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I never really got nightmares from movies. I was much more terrified by my own family and real life, you know?” — Tim Burton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nightmare Real Life Movie Today Terrify Tim Burton Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Rain restriction - Williams County and Township roads Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back