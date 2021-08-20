Today's thought for Aug. 20 Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I never ask a man what his business is, for it never interests me. What I ask him about are his thoughts and dreams.” — H.P. Lovecraft Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Interest Dream Man Load comments MOST POPULAR North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Mikaela Rehak to be inducted in Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame; family shares memories, stories Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse North Dakota oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted Ryan Pederson, 43 CHI to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, volunteers Stephanie Perdue-Wetmore, 52 Brittany Keyes, 30 1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Tioga Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back