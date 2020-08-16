"Shooting a movie should be fun! It's not a real job. It can be hard, but at the end of the day, we're dressing up and playing pretend." -- Taika Waititi
MOST POPULAR
-
Police ID man found dead in Missouri River in 1982
-
Robert G. ”Bob” Stenehjem, 70
-
Joshua Otteson, 35
-
District 1 and District 8 both OK reorganization plan Monday night
-
McKenzie County woman among seven COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday and Wednesday
-
Williams County Sheriff's Office hoping new science can help ID man found dead in 1982
-
North Dakota among states selected to help figure out distribution for COVID-19 vaccine
-
Theresa Marie Conlin, 69
-
Joshua Otteson, 35
-
Bakken region used as inspiration for new novel