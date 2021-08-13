“I think journalism is on the front line because its business is truth. And, of course, powerful forces want to undermine truth or the facts. They want facts to be what powerful people tell you are facts, which is not facts at all. Very often it’s lies.” — Paul Greengrass
MOST POPULAR
-
Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted
-
Daycare provider accused of injuring 5-month old
-
Coons: Pore space is 'Def Jam' coming to North Dakota
-
Petro-Hunt wells are out at Lake Sakakawea, now the investigation, cleanup phase begins
-
Newton: Delta variant has pushed COVID-19 into top 10 causes of death for adolescents
-
NDHSAA reorganizes football into Class AA, Class A divisions
-
Spring Lake Park Express gets a facelift thanks to Leadership Williston project
-
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Tioga
-
Man accused of fifth DUI since 2018
-
Brittany Keyes, 30