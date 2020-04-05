Today's thought for Apr. 5 Apr 5, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I think I have learned that the best way to lift one’s self up is to help someone else.”— Booker T. Washington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags T. Washington Self Today Booker Load comments MOST POPULAR Burgum: Confirmed cases in Williams County are substantially fewer than actual amounts State confirms first COVID-19 cases in Williams County Window decorations help connect people socially distancing because of COVID-19 Robert “Bob” Bartels, 64 Beware ruthless coronavirus scheme Whiting Oil and Gas files for Chapter 11, outlines plans to continue operations in North Dakota, Colorado Williams County declares local state of emergency in response to COVID-19 Williston declares emergency in wake of COVID-19 pandemic Lawsuit accuses Williston-based oilfield services company of massive fraud, racketeering Equinor is planning an oil conditioning facility in the Trenton area Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back