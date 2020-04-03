Today's thought for Apr. 3 Apr 3, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Whenever a man’s friends begin to compliment him about looking young, he may be sure that they think he is growing old.”— Washington Irving, “Bracebridge Hall” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Friend Young Compliment Load comments MOST POPULAR Burgum: Confirmed cases in Williams County are substantially fewer than actual amounts State confirms first COVID-19 cases in Williams County Window decorations help connect people socially distancing because of COVID-19 Public health officials ask for calm, vigilance as first confirmed COVID-19 case in Divide County is announced Beware ruthless coronavirus scheme Whiting Oil and Gas files for Chapter 11, outlines plans to continue operations in North Dakota, Colorado Lawsuit accuses Williston-based oilfield services company of massive fraud, racketeering Williams County declares local state of emergency in response to COVID-19 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota North Dakota reports 9 more cases of coronavirus, 2 more hospitalizations Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back