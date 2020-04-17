"Wherever you come near the human race, there's layers and layers of nonsense." -- Thornton Wilder, "Our Town"
MOST POPULAR
Herbert Wilson, Fort Berthold doctor
Window decorations help connect people socially distancing because of COVID-19
Helms: North Dakota's oil and gas industry has shut in at least 260,000 barrels of oil production
North Dakota's rate of positive cases jumps 2 percent, due to hotspot testing in Mountrail County
Marathon announces 'frac holidays,' Continental suspends dividend
Robert “Bob” Bartels, 64
Randy Stockman, 69
Strike Force testing to zero in on Mountrail County over Easter weekend
Exxon, Liberty announce capex cuts, Liberty will lay off 204 in Bakken
The Well at WSC has been identified as the location for a COVID-19 Field Hospital in northwestern North Dakota