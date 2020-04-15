Today's thought for Apr. 15 Apr 15, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “It takes a great deal of history to produce a little literature.”— Henry James, “Hawthorn” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Window decorations help connect people socially distancing because of COVID-19 Exxon, Liberty announce capex cuts, Liberty will lay off 204 in Bakken Robert “Bob” Bartels, 64 Fifth COVID-19 death recorded in North Dakota Worldwide pandemic creating local anxiety issues Strike Force testing to zero in on Mountrail County over Easter weekend North Dakota's rate of positive cases jumps 2 percent, due to hotspot testing in Mountrail County Bruce A. Lund, 64 Marathon announces 'frac holidays,' Continental suspends dividend What we know and what we don't know about the state's plans to handle COVID-19 Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back