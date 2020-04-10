Today's thought for Apr. 10 Apr 10, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Those who aim at faultless regularity will only produce mediocrity, and no one ever approaches perfection except by stealth, and unknown to themselves.”— William Hazlitt, “Thoughts on Taste” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mediocrity Perfection Stealth Regularity Today William Hazlitt Thought Load comments MOST POPULAR Window decorations help connect people socially distancing because of COVID-19 Robert “Bob” Bartels, 64 North Dakota trials a testing approach that could help safely speed a return to work, new normal Exxon, Liberty announce capex cuts, Liberty will lay off 204 in Bakken Ending OPEC-Russia price war has urgency for North Dakota's Congressional delegation Burgum: Confirmed cases in Williams County are substantially fewer than actual amounts Burgum: Data suggests North Dakota's approach to COVID-19 is working Local businesses feeling the sting of COVID-19 Richland County, Montana, reports first positive case of COVID-19 District 1, District 8 agree on solution for high school students Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back