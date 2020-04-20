Today's quote Apr 20, 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Have patience awhile; slanders are not long-lived. Truth is the child of time; erelong she shall appear to vindicate thee.”— Immanuel Kant Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Slander Patience Quote Immanuel Kant Today Truth Load comments MOST POPULAR Herbert Wilson, Fort Berthold doctor Helms: North Dakota's oil and gas industry has shut in at least 260,000 barrels of oil production Randy Stockman, 69 Window decorations help connect people socially distancing because of COVID-19 Williston woman begins beekeeping journey North Dakota's rate of positive cases jumps 2 percent, due to hotspot testing in Mountrail County North Dakota's COVID-19 curve appears to be on its way up State working through weekend to contain coronavirus outbreak in Grand Forks Burgum extends North Dakota's coronavirus business restrictions to April 30, but is working on plans to reopen state The Well at WSC has been identified as the location for a COVID-19 Field Hospital in northwestern North Dakota Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back