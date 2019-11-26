"Sometimes I lie awake at night and I ask, 'Is life a multiple-choice test, or is it a true-or-false test?' ... Then a voice comes to me out of the dark and says, 'We hate to tell you this but life is a thousand-word essay.'" -- Charles M. Schulz
"Sometimes I lie awake at night and I ask, 'Is life a multiple-choice test, or is it a true-or-false test?' ... Then a voice comes to me out of the dark and says, 'We hate to tell you this but life is a thousand-word essay.'" -- Charles M. Schulz
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.