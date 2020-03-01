Today's thought for March 1 Mar 1, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Some people are your relatives but others are your ancestors, and you choose the ones you want to have as ancestors. You create yourself out of those values.”— Ralph Ellison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ancestor People Relative One Genealogy Today Load comments MOST POPULAR John Schmitz, 66 Amid cost-cutting moves, Oasis will shutter Oil Well Services, transitioning some employees to Halliburton LEC demolition reveals time capsule inside cornerstone North Dakota's oil and gas companies must find ways to extend the Bakken's core to keep going in the Bakken Williston woman accused of attacking police after arrest John Schmitz, 66 Jundt, Williams win seats on District 8 school board, bond narrowly fails Police seek information on missing North Dakota man Record turnout drives change on District 8 board Equinor SVP Hegge talks about what a carbon neutral future will mean for North Dakota's oil and gas industry Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back