Today's thought for Mar. 11 Mar 11, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated and well supported in logic and argument than others.”— Douglas Adams, “The Salmon of Doubt” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Great Deal Opinion Douglas Adams Logic Doubt Today Argument Load comments MOST POPULAR Judge grants 3 month restraining order keeping former District 8 board member away from sitting member Northeast truck reliever route in Williston is moving ahead again 24-year-old accused of manslaughter in the death of his roommate Liberty Midstream proposes new pipeline to help solve Bakken's high BTU gas problem Questions about Garden Creek spill linger for ONEOK as it seeks permission to build a new y-grade pipeline in North Dakota's oil patch North Dakota schools superintendent to undergo alcohol treatment Williams County tax abatement suit totals $27 million North Dakota, Montana researchers are planting the intercropping seed in the MonDak Continental will shift capital expenditures back to North Dakota's Bakken for 2020 Judge orders 6.5 year sentence for man who admitted raping 12-year-old Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back