Today's thought for Mar. 27 Mar 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “When people ask me if I went to film school, I tell them, ‘No, I went to films.’”— Quentin Tarantino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Quentin Tarantino People Film School Load comments MOST POPULAR Grand Williston to close its doors, leaving more than 50 without jobs North Dakota reports 9 more cases of coronavirus, 2 more hospitalizations Burgum: North Dakota's health care sector is working quickly to ramp up bed space for coronavirus Bakken company using North Dakota flares to power up super computers to help model coronavirus cures Window decorations help connect people socially distancing because of COVID-19 North Dakota getting 5,000 more testing swabs for COVID-19, added one more instance of community spread Layoffs spiking due to spread of COVID-19, oil and gas price war Lawsuit accuses Williston-based oilfield services company of massive fraud, racketeering Whiting, Continental Oil announce cost-cutting measures North Dakota ramps up contact tracing for COVID-19 Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back