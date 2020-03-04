Today's thought for Mar. 4 Mar 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “The overarching joy and lasting appeal of noir is that it makes doom fun.”— James Ellroy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR 24-year-old accused of manslaughter in the death of his roommate North Dakota's oil and gas companies must find ways to extend the Bakken's core to keep going in the Bakken Amid cost-cutting moves, Oasis will shutter Oil Well Services, transitioning some employees to Halliburton John Schmitz, 66 Continental will shift capital expenditures back to North Dakota's Bakken for 2020 Equinor SVP Hegge talks about what a carbon neutral future will mean for North Dakota's oil and gas industry Divided District 8 school board picks new vice president Record turnout drives change on District 8 board John Schmitz, 66 Land contract closing causes dispute on District 8 board Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back