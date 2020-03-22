Today's thought for Mar. 22 Mar 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Music is a foreign language which everyone knows but only musicians can speak.”— Stephen Sondheim Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Musician Music Foreign Language Stephen Sondheim Today Load comments MOST POPULAR Lawsuit accuses Williston-based oilfield services company of massive fraud, racketeering Williston ND closures and cancellations Another milestone: XWA welcomes largest plane to land in Williston Man injured in Thursday morning crash dies from his injuries North Dakota crude oil production unlikely to fall below 1 million barrels per day according to state's top oil and gas regulator Lynn Helms North Dakota getting 5,000 more testing swabs for COVID-19, added one more instance of community spread Williston man accused of attacking girlfriend, their 6-day-old child Williston cancels all public meetings and gatherings canceled until further notice in response to COVID-19 Whiting, Continental Oil announce cost-cutting measures Local closings pile up as Montana, North Dakota senators praise COVID aid package headed to President Donald Trump's desk Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back