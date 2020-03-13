Today's thought for Mar. 13 Mar 13, 2020 4 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “For poetry there exists neither large countries nor small. Its domain is in the heart of all men.”— Giorgos Seferis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Country Small Today Poetry Giorgos Seferis Domain Load comments MOST POPULAR Lawsuit accuses Williston-based oilfield services company of massive fraud, racketeering Person in Ward County tests positive for coronavirus, state launches hotline Fire destroys building in Williston North Dakota Bakken faces another round of global oil price chicken after Russia-OPEC spat 24-year-old accused of manslaughter in the death of his roommate ONEOK will cut Demicks Lake expansion, scale back Elk Creek pipeline in North Dakota, amid global oil price volatility 4 North Dakota schools apply for 4-day weeks Judge grants 3 month restraining order keeping former District 8 board member away from sitting member Questions about Garden Creek spill linger for ONEOK as it seeks permission to build a new y-grade pipeline in North Dakota's oil patch Liberty Midstream proposes new pipeline to help solve Bakken's high BTU gas problem Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back