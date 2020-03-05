Today's thought for Mar. 5 Mar 5, 2020 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “The idea that the future is unpredictable is undermined every day by the ease with which the past is explained.”— Daniel Kahneman, “Thinking, Fast and Slow” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ease Past Future Today Daniel Kahneman Undermine Load comments MOST POPULAR 24-year-old accused of manslaughter in the death of his roommate North Dakota's oil and gas companies must find ways to extend the Bakken's core to keep going in the Bakken Amid cost-cutting moves, Oasis will shutter Oil Well Services, transitioning some employees to Halliburton Continental will shift capital expenditures back to North Dakota's Bakken for 2020 John Schmitz, 66 Divided District 8 school board picks new vice president Equinor SVP Hegge talks about what a carbon neutral future will mean for North Dakota's oil and gas industry Police: Search turns up 95 grams of heroin Eckert Youth Homes opens new youth treatment facility City Commission approves emergency fire equipment purchase Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back