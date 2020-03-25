Today's thought for Mar. 25 Mar 25, 2020 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Where you come from is gone, where you thought you were going to never was there, and where you are is no good unless you can get away from it.”— Flannery O’Connor, “Wise Blood” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Get Away Wise Blood Come From Flannery O'connor Load comments MOST POPULAR Lawsuit accuses Williston-based oilfield services company of massive fraud, racketeering Burgum: North Dakota's health care sector is working quickly to ramp up bed space for coronavirus North Dakota getting 5,000 more testing swabs for COVID-19, added one more instance of community spread Layoffs spiking due to spread of COVID-19, oil and gas price war Whiting, Continental Oil announce cost-cutting measures Williston ND closures and cancellations Phase 1 China deals with North Dakota ag, energy sectors getting shut down by coronavirus Man accused of breaking convenience store window, breaking in and eating snacks North Dakota crude oil production unlikely to fall below 1 million barrels per day according to state's top oil and gas regulator Lynn Helms Fitness facilities deal with executive order forcing them to close to slow the spread of COVID-19 Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back