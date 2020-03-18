Today's thought for Mar. 18 Mar 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Dreams come true. Without that possibility, nature would not incite us to have them.”— John Updike Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nature Dream Today Come True John Updike Possibility Incite Load comments MOST POPULAR Lawsuit accuses Williston-based oilfield services company of massive fraud, racketeering Man injured in Thursday morning crash dies from his injuries Another milestone: XWA welcomes largest plane to land in Williston Sunday surprise: Williston police chief acts fast, saves man who falls under a car Person in Ward County tests positive for coronavirus, state launches hotline Fire destroys building in Williston Williston cancels all public meetings and gatherings canceled until further notice in response to COVID-19 ONEOK will cut Demicks Lake expansion, scale back Elk Creek pipeline in North Dakota, amid global oil price volatility Continental Resources' Harold Hamm leads effort to pursue anti-dumping case against Saudia Arabia, Russia Bethel Nursing Home among North Dakota facilities taking steps against Coronavirus Is the spread of coronavirus changing your travel plans? You voted: I've canceled or changed travel plans because of the outbreak I've considered changing or canceling travel plans but haven't yet I'm not going to change my plans Vote View Results Back