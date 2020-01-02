Today's thought for Jan. 2 Jan 2, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “It has been my philosophy of life that difficulties vanish when faced boldly.”— Isaac Asimov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR 18-year-old charged with negligent homicide related to fatal July crash on U.S. Highway 2 Judy Faye Wiedmer, 76 Two Williston officers assaulted in separate incidents on Christmas Eve Matthew “Matt” Tofte, 38 What to know about fireworks on NYE in Williston Water, water everywhere — but not so places to launch a boat on Lake Sakakawea in Williams County 28-year-old Williston man killed in semi crash in Mountrail County Energy booms across North Dakota in the 2010s New York City-style medicine comes to the Oil Patch Williston in line for its third electric car charging station Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back