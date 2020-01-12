Today's thought for Jan. 12 Jan 12, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Age is never so old as youth would measure it.”— Jack London, “The Wit of Porportuk” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Williams County man faces charge of attempted murder Suzi Kay Lee, 58 Boston Glueckert, 15 Quiet as a mountain lion, and already vanished, too Iconic piece of Bakken history shines once again in the night Laboyd bound over for trial Artist and Crafters Mall to open in Williston Flu cases triple in Williams County State's largest sale of multi-family complexes closed on New Year's Eve Another life lost on Highway 85 Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back