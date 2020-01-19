Today's thought for Jan. 19 Jan 19, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Years of love have been forgot / In the hatred of a minute.”— Edgar Allan Poe, “To --” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Former Williams County Sheriff's Office employee accused of stealing more than $38,000 worth of bond money Williston City Commission OK's Sloulin Field redevelopment plans Williston Community Builders makes large donation to WHS Drama Department Wheelock man accused of trying to break into ATM, threats Sloulin Field terminal building to be site of new 911 dispatch center Police identify woman killed in accident on Highway 85 west of Watford City Bond set at $75K for one of two men accused of robbery Boston Glueckert, 15 Airport boardings up 10% in ND, Williston leads state overall Williams County among those already fighting for a complete count in the Oil Patch Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back