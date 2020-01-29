Today's thought for Jan. 29 Jan 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “He who dares not offend cannot be honest.”— Thomas Paine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Keystone getting ready to move in Montana Williston Herald names latest 20 Under 40 honorees, Citizen of the Year Judge says Williston can't tear down building city classified as dangerous Canon Cortner, 13 Lloyd Milton Tysse, 76 Couple arrested after traffic stop, accused of having 90 grams of meth, painkillers, ecstasy Williams County's new parks director a familiar face after 15 years with Williston Parks and Recreation Drone project in McKenzie County could help it land North Dakota's next beyond visual line of sight radar Montana, North Dakota react to new Waters of the U.S. rules Northwests Landowners Association pushes back on a Continental motion to join pore space suit in North Dakota Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back