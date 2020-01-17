“Humans don’t mind hardship, in fact they thrive on it; what they mind is not feeling necessary. Modern society has perfected the art of making people not feel necessary.”
— Sebastian Junger, “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging”
“Humans don’t mind hardship, in fact they thrive on it; what they mind is not feeling necessary. Modern society has perfected the art of making people not feel necessary.”
— Sebastian Junger, “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.