Today's thought for Feb. 4 Feb 4, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "I did not get on the bus to get arrested. I got on the bus to go home." -- Rosa Parks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Twelve years and $10 billion later, ONEOK talks about its continued future in the Bakken Two North Dakota Oil companies face enforcement actions related to wells in Williams, Mckenzie counties Glendive’s Mike Person, San Francisco 49ers headed to Super Bowl LIV Keystone getting ready to move in Montana North Dakota, Montana react to USCMA signing 19-year-old Williston woman accused of harboring two runaways Judge says Williston can't tear down building city classified as dangerous Sunday chase in Watford City hit speeds of 116 mph, led to reckless endangerment, DUI charges Hess to continue six-rig program in Bakken, but new well completion techniques will still boost production Bighorns released on Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota in 'nice homecoming' Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back