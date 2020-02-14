Today's thought for Feb. 14 Feb 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I’ve always wondered if people who block each other from expressing their opinions do so because they have so little confidence in their own.”— Michael Bloomberg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Confidence People Today Opinion Michael Bloomberg Wonder Load comments MOST POPULAR Texas police searching for kids last seen in Williston North Dakota's Bakken gets a new oil and gas player Man pleads guilty to causing crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student in April 2019 Epping man accused of having 35 grams of methamphetamine Williston City Commission holds off on vote declaring two properties dangerous Conspiracy charge dropped one day ahead of trial Eckert Youth Homes gets contract for adolescent residential treatment program Oilfield cooks up chili for the Bakken at annual charity event Two Williston men accused of violating federal sex offender registration laws Federal judge rejects North Dakota's request to dismiss tribal lawsuit over voter ID rule Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back