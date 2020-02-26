Today's thought for Feb. 26 Feb 26, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent.”— Victor Hugo, “William Shakespeare” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Music Literature Victor Hugo William Shakespeare Load comments MOST POPULAR John Schmitz, 66 Police seek information on missing North Dakota man Former St. Joseph teacher sentenced to 10 years for molesting students Bye-bye to 'Boomtown': Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils new tourism slogan LEC demolition reveals time capsule inside cornerstone Williston native credited for accomplishments at SHSU Williston woman accused of attacking police after arrest Gage Braden, 23 Williston firefighter, 21, accused of sending sexual texts, photos to 12-year-old girl Defendant in murder case says Marsy's Law is keeping him for preparing for trial Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back