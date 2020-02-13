Today's thought for Feb. 13 Feb 13, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can’t, you do the next best thing. You back up, but you don’t give up.”— Chuck Yeager Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Back Up Today Chuck Yeager Load comments MOST POPULAR North Dakota's Bakken gets a new oil and gas player Texas police searching for kids last seen in Williston Man pleads guilty to causing crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student in April 2019 Epping man accused of having 35 grams of methamphetamine Williston City Commission holds off on vote declaring two properties dangerous A fallen Teton honored at the Well North Dakota Supreme Court to hear appeal from Alex Eggleston, man convicted of July 2017 murder Power Play Project looks to bring multi-million dollar hockey facility to area North Dakota, Montana among states included in pilot hemp crop insurance Work continues on Pizza Hut location, hopes to open soon Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back