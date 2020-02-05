Today's thought for Feb. 5 Feb 5, 2020 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Love? What is it? Most natural painkiller what there is. LOVE.”—William S. Burroughs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Twelve years and $10 billion later, ONEOK talks about its continued future in the Bakken Two North Dakota Oil companies face enforcement actions related to wells in Williams, Mckenzie counties Glendive’s Mike Person, San Francisco 49ers headed to Super Bowl LIV 19-year-old Williston woman accused of harboring two runaways Keystone getting ready to move in Montana North Dakota, Montana react to USCMA signing Bighorns released on Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota in 'nice homecoming' Plea spares former Missouri Ridge Township treasurer jail on theft charge Sunday chase in Watford City hit speeds of 116 mph, led to reckless endangerment, DUI charges Local boy donates to Mondak Animal Shelter for his birthday Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back