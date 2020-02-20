Today's thought for Feb. 20 Feb 20, 2020 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Filmmaking is a chance to live many lifetimes.”— Robert Altman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Bye-bye to 'Boomtown': Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils new tourism slogan Crazy Cravings owner assures food is safe after Facebook health scare Williston firefighter, 21, accused of sending sexual texts, photos to 12-year-old girl Texas police searching for kids last seen in Williston Man accused of having meth, guns in his car when he told police he was being followed One person injured in crash near North Dakota/Montana line Epping man accused of having 35 grams of methamphetamine Restaurant receives clean bill from health department Oil patch residents can weigh in on using North Dakota's Legacy Fund earnings Two Williston men accused of violating federal sex offender registration laws Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back