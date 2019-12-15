“Sometimes I think it’s better to suffer bitter unhappiness and to fight and to scream out, and even to suffer that terrible pain, than to just be ... safe. At least she knows she’s living.”
— Betty Smith, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”
“Sometimes I think it’s better to suffer bitter unhappiness and to fight and to scream out, and even to suffer that terrible pain, than to just be ... safe. At least she knows she’s living.”
— Betty Smith, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.