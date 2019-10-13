Today's quote for Oct. 13 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save “I started life with two great advantages: no money, and good parents.” — Margaret Thatcher Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. DAILY HEADLINES The big news of the day, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. This comes with the Weekly Wrap, a curated digest of stories delivered Friday evenings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston native to be one of first pilots to fly into Williston Basin International Airport Welcome to the people's airport: First flight lands at Williston Basin International Airport Halliburton laying off 650, but not in Williston Goodbye to the family farm PHOTOS: XWA launches Driver, students shaken when man climbs aboard school bus 1 dead, 1 injured after Thursday morning crash near Alexander Refracturing likely to be next big trend for Bakken Greta Mary Clausen, 47 Williston native becomes first commercial pilot into new Williston Basin International Airport Should the state offer school districts in North Dakota money to help with building projects? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back