In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.

In 1836, Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic of Texas.

In 1882, the first U.S. Labor Day celebration was held in New York City.

In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an attempt on his life when a Secret Service agent tackled would-be assassin Lynette Fromme.

In 1986, Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan.

