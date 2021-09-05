Today in history for Sept. 5 Sep 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.In 1836, Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic of Texas.In 1882, the first U.S. Labor Day celebration was held in New York City.In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an attempt on his life when a Secret Service agent tackled would-be assassin Lynette Fromme.In 1986, Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gerald Ford Politics President Of The Republic Lynette Fromme Attempt Would-be Agent Sam Houston Load comments MOST POPULAR Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data 2 accused of selling pain pills Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century Kenneth Carlson, 60 Kelly Skelton, 51 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back