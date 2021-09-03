Today in history for Sept. 3 Sep 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1783, the signing of the Treaty of Paris officially ended the Revolutionary War.In 1838, abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass escaped slavery in Baltimore.In 1939, France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia declared war on Germany in response to the country’s invasion of Poland.In 2004, a three-day hostage situation at a school in Beslan, Russia, ended with a gun battle that killed more than 300 people, including 186 children. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Australia New Zealand Hostage Military United Kingdom Battle Situation Slavery Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 8 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive 2 accused of selling pain pills Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Kenneth Carlson, 60 Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square Angie Jacobson, 56 Veterans react and remember as the U.S. leaves Afghanistan Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands Williston Basin International Airport prepares for Sun Country Airline's arrival as passenger boardings continue to increase Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back