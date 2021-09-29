Today in history for Sept. 29 Sep 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1789, the U.S. Department of War established a regular army, maintaining several hundred troops.In 1916, The New York Times reported that John D. Rockefeller, the head of Standard Oil, was almost certainly a billionaire, the world’s first.In 1966, the Chevrolet Camaro debuted for sale in U.S. dealerships.In 1988, NASA launched STS-26, the 26th Space Shuttle mission and the first since the Challenger disaster of Jan. 28, 1986. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nasa Regular Army Mission Astronautics Department Of War Chevrolet Camaro Troops John D. Rockefeller Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 10 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Trenton football team named athletes of the week Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back