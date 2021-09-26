Today in history for Sept. 26 Sep 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1789, Thomas Jefferson was named the first U.S. secretary of state, and John Jay was named the first chief justice of the United States.In 1960, Vice President Richard Nixon and Democratic Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts met in the first televised presidential debate.In 1983, Soviet military officer Stanislav Petrov correctly dismissed an early warning system report of an American nuclear missile launch as a computer error.In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America introduced the NC-17 rating, replacing the stigmatized X rating for films intended for viewers aged 17 and older. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Nixon Stanislav Petrov Nc-17 Politics Cinema Thomas Jefferson Early Warning System Association Of America Film Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Slim Chickens celebrates newest location with Williston Square groundbreaking 22-year-old shot early Sunday morning in Williston Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Williston Fire Department volunteers return from Louisiana Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back