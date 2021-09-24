Today in history for Sept. 24 Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1789, Congress passed the First Judiciary Act, which provided for the Supreme Court and the office of attorney general.In 1960, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise, was launched.In 1968, “60 Minutes,” American prime-time television’s longest-running program, premiered on CBS.In 2005, Hurricane Rita hit Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Louisiana Texas Law Broadcasting Events Aircraft Carrier Program Television Hurricane Rita Supreme Court Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 5 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Slim Chickens celebrates newest location with Williston Square groundbreaking 22-year-old shot early Sunday morning in Williston Lanette Collins Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back