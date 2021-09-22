Today in history for Sept. 22 Sep 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1776, the British hanged 21-year-old teacher/soldier Nathan Hale as a spy.In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, making all slaves in seceding states free as of Jan. 1, 1863.In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived a second assassination attempt in three weeks when his would-be assassin was thwarted by a bystander within a group of onlookers in San Francisco.In 1980, Iraq invaded disputed territory in the Persian Gulf, officially beginning an eight-year war with Iran. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gerald Ford Abraham Lincoln Politics Emancipation Proclamation Assassination Attempt Nathan Hale Assassin Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 7 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Lanette Collins Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Potential for an uptick in oilfield activity this winter helps fuel jobs at fall job fair 22-year-old shot early Sunday morning in Williston Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back