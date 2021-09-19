In 1881, President James Garfield died from infected gunshot wounds sustained during an assassination attempt on July 2.

In 1957, the United States conducted its first entirely underground nuclear test, in a mountain tunnel in Nevada.

In 1995, The Washington Post published the Unabomber’s manifesto, in partnership with The New York Times.

In 2002, President George W. Bush requested that Congress authorize him to “use all means” to disarm and depose Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

