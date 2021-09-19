Today in history for Sept. 19 Sep 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1881, President James Garfield died from infected gunshot wounds sustained during an assassination attempt on July 2.In 1957, the United States conducted its first entirely underground nuclear test, in a mountain tunnel in Nevada.In 1995, The Washington Post published the Unabomber’s manifesto, in partnership with The New York Times.In 2002, President George W. Bush requested that Congress authorize him to “use all means” to disarm and depose Saddam Hussein in Iraq. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Garfield George W. Bush Manifesto Politics Gunshot Saddam Hussein United States Wound Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back