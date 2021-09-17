Today in history for Sept. 17 Sep 17, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1787, delegations from 12 states voted to approve the proposed Constitution at Philadelphia’s Constitutional Convention.In 1862, more than 23,000 people died or were wounded in the Battle of Antietam near Sharpsburg, Maryland, resulting in the bloodiest single day in U.S. military history.In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reached a historic accord at Camp David.In 2001, the New York Stock Exchange reopened, having been closed since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anwar Sadat Menachem Begin Accord Politics New York Stock Exchange Constitution Maryland Camp David Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 9 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64 Mark Lynn Osborn, 60 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back