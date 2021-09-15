Today in history for Sept. 15 Sep 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were enacted in Germany, depriving German Jews of their citizenship, banning marriages between Jews and other Germans and imposing the swastika as a national symbol.In 1963, a bomb exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four young girls.In 2001, President George W. Bush named Osama bin Laden as the prime suspect in the Sept. 11 attacks and pledged a sustained fight against terrorism.In 2008, the global financial services firm Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Osama Bin Laden George W. Bush Lehman Brothers Politics Jew Germany Terrorism Suspect Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 9 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Coyote Legends to be honored Sept. 30 Mark Lynn Osborn, 60 Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64 Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back