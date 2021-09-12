Today in history for Sept. 12 Sep 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1940, four teenagers discovered prehistoric paintings, estimated to be 15,000 to 17,000 years old, in a cave in Lascaux, France.In 1953, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts married Jaqueline Lee Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island.In 1992, Dr. Mae Carol Jemison, science mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavour, became the first African American woman in space.In 2011, the National September 11 Memorial opened to the public in New York City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mae Carol Jemison Astronautics September 11 Endeavour Memorial Mission Teenager Painting Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Global market forces, ESG pressures likely to keep Bakken production flat for foreseeable future An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby CHI offering drive-through COVID-19 testing even as North Dakota highlights testing importance, treatments Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Coyote Legends to be honored Sept. 30 Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data WHS boys cross country places 1st out of 21 teams Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back