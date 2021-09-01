Today in history for Sept. 1 Sep 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1897, the first section of Boston’s subway system — the first underground public transportation in the United States — opened.In 1939, Germany invaded Poland, marking the beginning of World War II.In 1985, American and French researchers discovered the wreckage of the luxury liner Titanic on the ocean floor near Newfoundland.In 2004, Chechen militants took more than 1,100 people hostage at a school in Beslan, Russia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wreckage Hostage Researcher Transports Luxury Liner Germany Militant World War Ii Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 9 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Angie Jacobson, 56 Williston Basin International Airport prepares for Sun Country Airline's arrival as passenger boardings continue to increase Kenneth Carlson, 60 Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 AC/DC tribute concert moved to Upper Missouri Fairgrounds Police: Man threatened, shot at another person Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back