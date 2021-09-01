In 1897, the first section of Boston’s subway system — the first underground public transportation in the United States — opened.

In 1939, Germany invaded Poland, marking the beginning of World War II.

In 1985, American and French researchers discovered the wreckage of the luxury liner Titanic on the ocean floor near Newfoundland.

In 2004, Chechen militants took more than 1,100 people hostage at a school in Beslan, Russia.

Tags

Load comments