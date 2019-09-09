TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, the Continental Congress officially changed the name of the "United Colonies" to the "United States" of America.
In 1791, the capital of the United States was named Washington, D.C., after President George Washington.
In 1850, California was admitted as the 31st U.S. state.
In 1893, Esther Cleveland, second child of President Grover Cleveland and first lady Frances, became the only child of a president to be born in the White House.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show."