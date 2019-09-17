In 1787, delegations from 12 states voted to approve the proposed Constitution at Philadelphia’s Constitutional Convention.
In 1862, more than 23,000 people died or were wounded in the Battle of Antietam near Sharpsburg, Maryland, resulting in the bloodiest single day in U.S. military history.
In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reached a historic accord at Camp David.
In 2001, the New York Stock Exchange reopened, having been closed since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.