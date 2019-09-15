In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were enacted in Germany, depriving German Jews of their citizenship, banning marriages between Jews and other Germans and imposing the swastika as a national symbol.
In 1963, a bomb exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four young girls.
In 2001, President George W. Bush named Osama bin Laden as the prime suspect in the Sept. 11 attacks and pledged a sustained fight against terrorism.
In 2008, the global financial services firm Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy.