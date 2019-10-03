In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln designated the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.
In 1952, the United Kingdom conducted a successful test of an atomic bomb off the coast of Australia, becoming the world’s third nuclear power.
In 1990, East and West Germany were reunified.
In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
In 2008, President George W. Bush signed into law the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act, a bailout of the U.S. financial system.