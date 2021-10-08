Today in history for Oct. 8 Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire leveled three square miles, leaving 100,000 homeless and more than 300 dead.In 1945, President Harry Truman announced that the United States would share its knowledge of the atomic bomb exclusively with Britain and Canada.In 2005, an earthquake on the border of India and Pakistan killed more than 75,000 people and left 3 million homeless. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harry Truman Homeless Politics Earthquake Pakistan Atomic Bomb United States Great Chicago Fire Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 4 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Grant Koivisto, 29 Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Williston Police investigating report of shots fired Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Grant Benjamin Koivisto, 29 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back