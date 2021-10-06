Today in history for Oct. 6 Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1927, “The Jazz Singer,” the first feature-length motion picture with synchronized dialogue, premiered in New York City.In 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel on Yom Kippur.In 1981, Egyptian president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Anwar Sadat was assassinated.In 2000, Serbian and Yugoslavian president Slobodan Milosevic, who had been indicted by the United Nations in 1999 for crimes against humanity, resigned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Syria Israel Egypt Slobodan Milosevic Cinema The Jazz Singer Anwar Sadat Motion Picture Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 6 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Grant Koivisto, 29 Oil prices rising on tight supply Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Police investigating threat at WHS Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back