In 1927, “The Jazz Singer,” the first feature-length motion picture with synchronized dialogue, premiered in New York City.

In 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel on Yom Kippur.

In 1981, Egyptian president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Anwar Sadat was assassinated.

In 2000, Serbian and Yugoslavian president Slobodan Milosevic, who had been indicted by the United Nations in 1999 for crimes against humanity, resigned.

